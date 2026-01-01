Category Topics

General

Create topics here that don’t fit into any other existing category.
175

Compute

For discussions relating to Fastly’s Compute service.
70

AI

For discussions relating to Fastly’s AI service and moving AI and LLM experiences to the edge.
5

Network Services

For discussions related to Fastly’s Content Delivery Network.
59

Security

For discussion of security related topics.
21

Fast Forward

For discussion of open source projects that use Fastly. To learn more about Fastly’s Fast Forward program, click here.
5

Conferences & Meetups

Use this category to discuss conferences and meetups that you might be attending, or share livestreams from events!
14

Product Releases

Product release updates - fresh and direct from Fastly.
38

The Gallery

Have a cool Fastly app to show off? Here is the place to do it. Show us what you’ve been building, or lurk for some inspiration.
6

Site Feedback

Discussion about this site, its organization, how it works, and how we can improve it.
5

Pushpin

For discussions about Pushpin — Fastly’s open-source proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build realtime API endpoints.
22

Fediverse

For all things federated and decentralized. Share what you’re building, how you’re contributing, and anything else that excites or concerns you about this new era of social media.
2
0

Object Storage

For discussions relating to Fastly’s Object Storage.
17
1

Developer Tools

For information and discussions related to Fastly Developer Tools
16

Terraform

Discussion of the Fastly Terraform Provider, used to manage Fastly infrastructure using HashiCorp’s Terraform “Infrastructure as Code” tool.
5