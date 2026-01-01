|Category
|Topics
|
General
Create topics here that don’t fit into any other existing category.
|
175
|
Compute
For discussions relating to Fastly’s Compute service.
|
70
|
AI
For discussions relating to Fastly’s AI service and moving AI and LLM experiences to the edge.
|
5
|
Network Services
For discussions related to Fastly’s Content Delivery Network.
|
59
|
Security
For discussion of security related topics.
|
21
|
Fast Forward
For discussion of open source projects that use Fastly. To learn more about Fastly’s Fast Forward program, click here.
|
5
|
Conferences & Meetups
Use this category to discuss conferences and meetups that you might be attending, or share livestreams from events!
|
14
|
Product Releases
Product release updates - fresh and direct from Fastly.
|
38
|
The Gallery
Have a cool Fastly app to show off? Here is the place to do it. Show us what you’ve been building, or lurk for some inspiration.
|
6
|
Site Feedback
Discussion about this site, its organization, how it works, and how we can improve it.
|
5
|
Pushpin
For discussions about Pushpin — Fastly’s open-source proxy server that pins client connections open, making it easy to build realtime API endpoints.
|
22
|
Fediverse
For all things federated and decentralized. Share what you’re building, how you’re contributing, and anything else that excites or concerns you about this new era of social media.
|
2
|
0
|
Object Storage
For discussions relating to Fastly’s Object Storage.
|
17
|
Domains
Questions related to domain setup, TLS certificate management, and the Domain Research API.
|
1
|
Developer Tools
For information and discussions related to Fastly Developer Tools
|
16
|
Terraform
Discussion of the Fastly Terraform Provider, used to manage Fastly infrastructure using HashiCorp’s Terraform “Infrastructure as Code” tool.
|
5